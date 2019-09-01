Chose BJP Despite Being Congress Leader's Daughter: New Telangana Governor

Tamilisai Soundararajan served as Tamil Nadu President of the BJP since 2014.

Elated on being appointed Telangana Governor, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan today said her father, a Congress leader, would be happy about her decision to choose the path she wanted.

Ms Soundararajan's father Kumari Ananthan is a veteran Congress leader.

Ms Soundararajan, who served as Tamil Nadu President of the BJP since 2014, said she would proudly quit the leadership as she was instrumental in taking the party membership to 44.5 lakh in the state.

"...I chose BJP despite growing up as daughter of a Congress leader... Biggest challenge in my life was to stay determined about my decision to join BJP and make a mark for myself without any hurdles," she said.

A doctor by profession, Ms Soundararajan said it was a choice she had to make between her father's and her own path. "Today my father will be happy for my decision," she added.

The 58-year-old leader, who lost the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 general elections to DMK''s M Kanimozhi, said she was proud that under her leadership the party membership increased.

"I would be quitting as the state party president with that happiness," she said, vowing to focus on development of Telangana.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.