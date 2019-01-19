Bodies Of 3 Telangana Teen Siblings Killed In US Fire Arrive In Hyderabad

The siblings were missionary students and staying with an American family. (File)

Bodies of the three teenage siblings who died in a fire accident in the US arrived in Hyderabad on Friday.

The bodies of Satwika Sharron Naik, 17, Aaron Suhas Lalu Naik, 15, and Joy Suchita Naik, 14, arrived by a British Airways flight at 5.20 am and were later brought to the Baptist Church in Narayanaguda where a prayer meeting was conducted, the family sources said.

The bodies will be taken to their native place Gurrapu Thanda village, Devarakonda in Nalgonda district for the burial scheduled on Saturday.

"We have lost our three children in the fire accident that took place in Collierville, US. We have faith in our God who is giving us the strength to do these formalities. Prayers of many people have helped and I would like to thank the central and state governments for supporting us in bringing back the bodies of our children," Srinivas Naik, father of the dead children said.

The incident occurred when the home of the family they were spending time in at Collierville, Tennessee, caught fire on December 24, 2018.

