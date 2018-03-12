BJP To Launch Counter Campaign Over TDP's 'False Propaganda' The state BJP's core committee met at Amaravati under the chairmanship of its Andhra Pradesh unit president and MP Kambhampati Haribabu.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT The BJP said it would launch a counter campaign soon against TDP's 'false propaganda' (Representational) Amaravati: The BJP on Sunday said it would launch a counter campaign soon against TDP's 'false propaganda' on Central assistance to the state, to place all facts before the people on what the Modi government did for Andhra Pradesh in the last four years.



The state BJP's core committee, which met at Amaravati under the chairmanship of its Andhra Pradesh unit president and MP Kambhampati Haribabu, took strong exception to the 'false propaganda' being carried out by TDP on the Central assistance to the state.



"Almost 85 per cent of the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 have been fulfilled. The Centre is actively looking into other pending issues and they too will be addressed soon," Mr Haribabu told reporters at the end of the core committee meeting.



He found fault with Telugu Desam Party for carrying out a 'misinformation campaign' against the Centre that it had not done anything for the state in the last four years.



"The ground realities speak for themselves. TDP claimed zero progress in the construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences campus at Mangalagiri, but in reality 17 blocks are being built at a fast pace. The structures are there for everyone to see," the Visakhapatnam MP pointed out.



Likewise, nine national level institutes have started functioning in AP in the last three years, whereas there was none prior to the bifurcation of the state, he said.



"Thousands of crores of Rupees have been allocated for development of various national highways running through the state and the works are progressing at a brisk pace. How can anybody deny this when the development is glaringly visible," Mr Haribabu wondered.



He said there was a delay in fulfilling three promises made in the Reorganisation Act.



"With regard to establishment of a new railway zone at Visakhapatnam, the Centre is in talks with the neighbouring states," he said.



The second one on the process for setting up a steel plant in Kadapa district has been expedited, while the Centre was ready to sanction a port in lieu of the proposed one at Dugarajapatnam if the state suggests an alternative location, the state BJP chief said.



"We will explain all these facts to the people. We will undertake a campaign soon in this regard," he added.



Meanwhile, BJP floor leader in the Assembly P Vishnu Kumar Raju wondered why YSR Congress would want to join hands with his party, as being speculated.



"You better ask (YSRC president) Jagan about all such talk," he said.



Mr Raju said some forces were trying to indulge in mudslinging at BJP through a calculated misinformation campaign.



"The TDP once again raised the special status issue only to gain political mileage. We will are preparing plans to counter TDP's campaign and place the facts before the people," Mr Raju added.



The BJP on Sunday said it would launch a counter campaign soon against TDP's 'false propaganda' on Central assistance to the state, to place all facts before the people on what the Modi government did for Andhra Pradesh in the last four years.The state BJP's core committee, which met at Amaravati under the chairmanship of its Andhra Pradesh unit president and MP Kambhampati Haribabu, took strong exception to the 'false propaganda' being carried out by TDP on the Central assistance to the state."Almost 85 per cent of the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 have been fulfilled. The Centre is actively looking into other pending issues and they too will be addressed soon," Mr Haribabu told reporters at the end of the core committee meeting.He found fault with Telugu Desam Party for carrying out a 'misinformation campaign' against the Centre that it had not done anything for the state in the last four years."The ground realities speak for themselves. TDP claimed zero progress in the construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences campus at Mangalagiri, but in reality 17 blocks are being built at a fast pace. The structures are there for everyone to see," the Visakhapatnam MP pointed out.Likewise, nine national level institutes have started functioning in AP in the last three years, whereas there was none prior to the bifurcation of the state, he said."Thousands of crores of Rupees have been allocated for development of various national highways running through the state and the works are progressing at a brisk pace. How can anybody deny this when the development is glaringly visible," Mr Haribabu wondered.He said there was a delay in fulfilling three promises made in the Reorganisation Act."With regard to establishment of a new railway zone at Visakhapatnam, the Centre is in talks with the neighbouring states," he said.The second one on the process for setting up a steel plant in Kadapa district has been expedited, while the Centre was ready to sanction a port in lieu of the proposed one at Dugarajapatnam if the state suggests an alternative location, the state BJP chief said."We will explain all these facts to the people. We will undertake a campaign soon in this regard," he added.Meanwhile, BJP floor leader in the Assembly P Vishnu Kumar Raju wondered why YSR Congress would want to join hands with his party, as being speculated."You better ask (YSRC president) Jagan about all such talk," he said. Mr Raju said some forces were trying to indulge in mudslinging at BJP through a calculated misinformation campaign."The TDP once again raised the special status issue only to gain political mileage. We will are preparing plans to counter TDP's campaign and place the facts before the people," Mr Raju added.