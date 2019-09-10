BJP Demands Apology From K Chandrashekar Rao Over Article On Governor

BJP demands unconditional apology from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

The BJP Telangana unit on Monday hit out at the state government alleging that an English newspaper carried a column written by the chief minister's chief public relations officer (CPRO) that stated the appointment of the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was illegal.

The party demanded an unconditional apology from the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the issue.

"BJP condemns the aspersions cast on the newly appointed Governor of Telangana, which is unbecoming of the Telangana government. She was accused and insulted before she was sworn-in as the constitutional head (state governor)," Krishnasagar Rao, BJP Spokesperson told ANI.

"We consider this as a brazen insult and demand the Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao to make an unconditional apology to the state governor," he added.

"We can understand if a senior journalist writes it (the column) independently and if is not connected to a state government, but how can a senior state government officer drawing the salary of a state government write openly and cast aspersions on a newly appointed governor. We want serious action on the officer, who has done this misadventure," he added.

Ms Soundararajan was on sworn-in as the second Governor of Telangana on September 8.

