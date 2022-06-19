'Agnipath' Protests: Secunderabad Violence 'Mastermind' Arrested, Say Cops

Avula Subba Rao is allegedly the mastermind behind the violence

An ex-Armyman has been arrested in connection with the Friday's violence at Secunderabad railway station in Andhra Pradesh over the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme, the police said.

Avula Subba Rao is allegedly the mastermind behind the violence wherein several trains were set on fire by the protesters, while one person was killed, officials said.

He is said to have created WhatsApp groups to plan the protests and played a key role in arson and vandalism in Secunderabad.

Mr Rao is from Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh and has been running a training academy for army aspirants that has branches in Narsaraopet, Hyderabad and at least seven other places for the past few years.

He was apprehended by the police for questioning on Saturday.

A 19-year-old was killed in Secunderabad on Friday as the police fired at an angry mob who set trains on fire during protests against the scheme.

Police have detained several people in connection with the violence from Adoni, Kurnool, Guntur, Nellore, Amadalavalasa, Visakhapatnam and Yalamanchili.

The agitation broke out in several states after the government unveiled 'Agnipath' scheme on Tuesday for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, on a four-year short-term contractual basis.