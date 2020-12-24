Acid Thrown On Telangana Woman Out To Buy Cradle For Relative's Baby

A search operation has been launched to arrest the accused, police said. (Representational image)

A 22-year-old woman in Telangana suffered burn injuries after an unidentified person threw acid on her and escaped, police said. The woman is out of danger and undergoing treatment at a local government hospital, police said.

According to police, the incident took place at around 7 pm at Timmapur, in Ibrahimpatnam Mandal of Jagtial district on December 23 when an unknown person wearing a helmet poured acid on the woman and fled away from the spot.

A relative of the victim said that the girl had gone to the market to buy cradle for a baby born in the family. "A baby was born in our relatives, she went to take a cradle at Metpally, that is where the incident took place, behind the Timmapur bus stand an unknown person wearing a helmet came and poured acid on her, that is what I came to know, now the police are investigating," she said.

The woman, identified as Bhukya Swati has been quoted as saying that she suspects one of her own relatives may have carried out the attack.

"The woman is out of danger and undergoing treatment. A case is being registered in the local police station under relevant sections of IPC. A search operation has been launched to arrest the accused person," Ch. Sindhu Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Jagtial district, said.

Reacting to the incident, Telangana Member of Legislative Council, Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that she had spoken to the Jagtial SP to initiate "swift action".

"Extremely appalled and shocked to have heard about the incident of Acid attack. I've spoken to the SP Jagtial to initiate swift action. While no amount of justice can reduce her pain and suffering but the perpetrators will not be spared!" she wrote on Twitter.