5 Members Of Family Get Elected To One Panchayat In Telangana

The panchayat has eight wards and with the family alone representing four of them (Representational)

Five members of a family in Telangana have been elected to various posts in a gram panchayat in the first phase of the local body elections held on July 21.

Reddy Shanker was elected as ''sarpanch'' of Budampalli Gram Panchayat while his wife, mother, brother and his wife were elected as its ward members, an election official said.

Mr Shanker's wife was subsequently made upa-sarpanch. The panchayat has eight wards and with the family alone representing four of them, the upa-sarpanch election was unanimous, the official said.

The second phase of the gram panchayat polls in the state was held on January 25 and third phase scheduled on January 30.