30 Students Fall Ill After Having Breakfast In Telangana School

More than 30 students of Telangana Minorities Residential Girls School fell ill allegedly after having breakfast provided by the school on Thursday.

The students were shifted to Asra hospital for treatment where their condition is said to be stable. A few among them have also been discharged.

"We received information that few students have fallen ill after having breakfast at Telangana Minorities Residential Girl's School. Immediately our local police personnel reached the spot and shifted students to Asra hospital for treatment," senior police officer Amber Kishore Jha said.

Telangana Minorities Residential Schools were established "as a part of minority development."

In similar incidents, around 40 students of a school in Karnataka's Koppal fell ill after consuming mid-day meal earlier and 34 children of a school in Tamil Nadu's Madurai were admitted to hospital after consuming the mid-day meal.

