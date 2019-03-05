20-Year-Old Telangana Student, Who Was Set On Fire By Classmate, Dies

The student was set on fire by her classmate for not responding positively to his advances.

The 20-year-old college student in Telangana, who suffered severe 70 per cent burns after being set afire on Monday by her classmate, has died.

The student was on her way to college on Wednesday last week when the classmate poured petrol on her and set her afire for not responding positively to his advances.

"On March 4 evening, the student died of injuries. She received 70 per cent burn injuries on her body with extensive airways and lung injury," said doctors at Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad where she had been shifted for treatment.

The accused Sai Anvesh was arrested by the Hanumakonda police soon after the incident. They both studied together at a college in Warangal.

Sai Anvesh was reportedly warned last month by a local committee of elders not to meet or harass the girl after she complained.

The girl was the only child and her mother had to be hospitalised after she went into a shock hearing about her daughter's health deterioration.

"I want that man hanged so that no other girl meets similar fate,'' said the student's father, inconsolable in his grief.