Telangana Student Set On Fire Allegedly By Classmate; Critical

The woman is in third year of college and was set on fire in full public view in Telangana.

A final year college student in Telangana is in a serious condition after her classmate allegedly poured petrol on her and set her afire.

The attack happened in Hanumakonda town in Warangal when she was on her way to college on Wednesday morning.

When passersby tried to rescue the student, the attacker, Avinash, threatened them before escaping from the spot.

The student is being treated in hospital and has reportedly suffered 80 per cent burns.

Earlier this month, a girl was attacked with a sickle by a teenager who had been stalking her for the last one year. He had also reportedly threatened the girl's mother with "consequences" for going to the police.

In 2008, in Warangal town, two young men were shot dead by the police after they attacked two final year engineering college students with acid. While one of the woman had died after a few days, her friend had to undergo multiple surgeries.