Hyderabad Man Attacks Girl With Sickle; She Had Complained Of Harassment

The police are on the lookout for a man, who has been identified as Bharat.

Hyderabad | Written by | Updated: February 06, 2019 12:48 IST
Man identified as Bharat attacked a girl with a sickle in Hyderabad


Hyderabad: 

A girl was attacked with a sickle by a man in Hyderabad today. The man, identified as Bharat, had been stalking her for the last one year, sources in the police have told NDTV.

The incident happened in Barkatpura area where Bharat attacked her after she refused to talk to him. The police are on the lookout to catch him.

The girl, a second year student of a private college, has been admitted to Yashoda Hospital in the city.

She had reportedly complained to the women's harassment cell of the Hyderbad police a few days ago. The man was also called for counselling, the police said. 

He had reportedly threatened the girl's mother with "consequences" for going to the police.

