Japanese Man Forges Key, Enters Colleague's Home 20 Times, Steals Clothes As 'Souvenir'

A Japanese man has been arrested for sneaking into a colleague's home 20 times, clicking pictures and stealing items to get her attention. The man identified as 27-year-old Yuki Murai worked in a Tokyo office where a new administrative assistant joined the company six months ago. The woman became popular for her gentle personality and sweet looks, while Yuki grew infatuated.

After establishing contact during a company dinner, Yuki began messaging her regularly, asking random things such as her favourite animals, what she ate and other personal matters, according to a report in the South China Morning Post.

Though the woman initially replied out of politeness, she stopped responding when Yuki's frequent messages turned into a nuisance.

"I felt like she was toying with me, maybe even deliberately ignoring me," Yuki told the police.

Feeling ignored, Yuki thought of escalating the situation and one night working late, rifled through the woman's purse and fished out her house key. He took a photograph of it, noted the manufacturer's details and key number.

Afterwards, he contacted an online key duplication service, which delivered the new key without asking any questions.

With the key at his disposal, Yuki started sneaking into the woman's apartment in the evening when she went out for a jog. Over the next few months, Yuki broke into the home at least 20 times, taking over 300 photos and clicking pictures of her clothes on the sofa and even the bathroom mirror. He stole the clothing items as "souvenirs".

The woman grew suspicious of intrusion after noticing her clothes had been moved and spotting unfamiliar footprints on the floor. After contacting the police, she installed hidden cameras in the home. When Yuki returned for another stalking session, he was promptly apprehended by the police officers.

"I just wanted her to feel my presence. She never replied to my messages," said Yuki.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police announced that Murai had been arrested on suspicion of trespass and theft.

Similar instance

Last month, a man was arrested in Japan's western Fukuoka Prefecture after he was found lying in his female employee's bed, only wearing underwear. The unidentified woman in her 20s said she returned home during lunch break to pick up some belongings when she discovered her boss on the bed in a compromising position.

The 47-year-old boss told the police during interrogation that he liked the woman and wanted to know more about her. However, it wasn't the first time he had sneaked into her room.

Workplace harassment in Japan has become a much-discussed subject in recent times. In February, Japanese women started sharing their workplace harassment stories in the wake of Masahiro Nakai settling his sexual assault case.