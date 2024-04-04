10 Bureaucrats Posted To Monitor Telangana's Drinking Water Supply In Summer

The officers should ensure adequate supply of drinking water to all rural and urban households every day

Amid a rise in mercury levels during the current summer, the Telangana government has geared up to ensure drinking water supply in Hyderabad and other parts of the state.

The government has appointed 10 IAS officers as special officers to monitor the drinking water situation in rural and urban areas and allotted different districts to them.

The Special Officers should visit the districts immediately to coordinate with the district Collectors and state level departments and monitor the drinking water situation till the end of July, 2024, an order issued on Wednesday by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said.

The officers should ensure adequate supply of drinking water to all rural and urban households every day, it said.

The Chief Secretary, in a video conference with district Collectors a couple of days ago, instructed that water could be drawn from agricultural wells on rent if there is any disruption in the supply of fresh water in any village, official sources said.

She said water should also be provided through tankers. Repairs and flushing of borewells in all the villages and wards have been completed, she said. Water pipeline leakages have been stopped.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) said there is no shortage in the supply of drinking water in the city.

Water is being supplied to the city from the Nagarjuna Sagar and Yellampalli projects and Manjeera river and Singur dam, besides the twin reservoirs of Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar here, according to an official release yesterday.

Citing a survey conducted by the Board, the release said demand for water supply by tankers arose due to a dip in groundwater levels in the city.

The same thing was conveyed by the groundwater department as well. The Board's personnel are working round the clock to meet the demand from consumers who book water tankers for water delivery, it said.

The demand for tankers is seen mainly from Manikonda, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills.

The release also said that construction of Sunkisala project has been going on with great speed and that it is likely to be inaugurated in December this year.

The project is envisaged to cater to the drinking water needs of Hyderabad.

The Met Centre of IMD here, in its daily weather report for the state on Thursday said the state reported maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius and above at a few places with the highest being 41.4 degrees at Nizamabad.

In its weather warnings, the Met Centre said heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool districts of Telangana on April 5 and April 6.



