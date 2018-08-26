21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In Tamil Nadu

The girl told the parents that Shanmugam, with whom she was in love, had sexually assaulted her a few months back.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: August 26, 2018 17:01 IST
21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In Tamil Nadu

A case was registered against him under POCSO Act. (Representational)

Erode: 

A 21-year-old man was arrested today for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in the district, police said.

The matter came to light after the 17-year-old girl, a native of Sivagiri village, was found pregnant by doctors at the Erode government hospital, where she had gone for treatment, they said.

Upon enquiry, the girl told the parents that Shanmugam, with whom she was in love, had sexually assaulted her a few months back.

Subsequently, the victim's parents lodged a complaint against the youth and a case was registered against him under POCSO Act.

Investigation is on, police said.

