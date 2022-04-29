Woman Gives Birth In Ambulance As Elephant Blocks Road In Tamil Nadu

The driver waited for more than half-an-hour, but the elephant did not move (Representational)

A 24-year-old tribal woman delivered a baby in an ambulance as a wild elephant blocked a ghat road in Tamil Nadu's Erode district.

According to health officials, the woman developed labour pain on Thursday and her relatives put her in the ambulance to take her to hospital. But she could not make it, as the elephant came out of the forest and stood in the middle of a ghat road. The driver of the ambulance stopped the vehicle and waited for more than half-an-hour, but the animal did not move.

Meanwhile, the woman developed pain and the team in the ambulance helped the woman give birth. She delivered a baby boy. After a few minutes, the animal left the spot, and the health officials admitted the woman and the baby to a rural health centre. Their health is satisfactory, said the officials.

