Will Enter Politics, Says Tamil Actor Vishal

"I go back home and then I get it on the news saying my nomination is rejected. Fair enough. Actually, the territory and that situation made me decide on politics. Yes, I am going to come into politics. Thanks to them," he said, speaking at the India Today South Conclave in Hyderabad.
The next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu would be a game-changer, Vishal said.
"Today, I would say that yes, the next election in Tamil Nadu is going to be a game-changer. I am not talking as a politician here. I am talking as a representative of the people. I have seen things happen for the few years. I have been seeing people wanting a change," he said.
Asked who would make a successful leader among the stars including Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan who have planned to enter politics, he said their agendas have not been announced yet.
Asked if it would be a mistake if Rajinikanth allied with right-wing parties, Vishal said it is up to him to decide.
Comments
To a query, he said "it is the fascination to do good to people" that motivated Tamil film stars to become political leaders.