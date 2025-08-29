In Pics: Tamil Stars Vishal And Sai Dhanshika Are Engaged

Earlier in May this year, Tamil actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika revealed that they will be getting married on August 29, 2025, at the Yogi Da press conference in Chennai. Vishal took to X today to share some dreamy pictures from his engagement with Sai Dhanshika that took place today.

What's Happening

Vishal shared pictures of his intimate engagement with Sai Dhanshika, which took place in his Chennai home, with close friends and family in attendance.

The pictures shared featured the lovely couple in traditional attire and all smiles. Another picture gave a glimpse of their engagement rings.

There was another family portrait where everyone looked blissful.

The caption read, "Thank you to all my lovely friends from every corner of this universe for your warm wishes and blessings on my special birthday. I'm thrilled to announce the wonderful news of my #engagement that took place today with @saidhanshika, surrounded by our families. Feeling grateful and blessed. Always seeking your blessings and positive vibes.. #engagementday #aug29th #vishalsai #weddingoncards."

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika On Their Marriage

At the Yogi Da Press conference, the lovebirds had spoken about their marriage and strong bond.

Sai Dhanshika said, "Vishal and I are planning to get married on August 29. I have known Vishal for the past 15 years. Whenever we met in the past, he treated me with due respect. When I was in deep trouble, he visited my home and raised his voice for me. No hero has ever visited my house. It was very sweet of him - his gesture was pleasing."

The actress explained, "It was only recently that we started talking to each other. And we felt that it was leading somewhere. Mutually, we understood that we wanted to get married. I just want him to be happy. I love you, Vishal."

Speaking about the marriage, Vishal said, "My marriage is fixed. I have got a girl. Dhanshika's father is here, and with his blessings, I am introducing her. I want to, I would love to, and I am going to marry Dhanshika. She is a wonderful person."

The actor added, "God always saves the best for the last. He has saved Dhanshika for me. We are going to lead a lovely life. I always think positively. We have a great understanding now and hope to always have that. I trust her."

In A Nutshell

Sai Dhanshika and Vishal are officially engaged, the latter shared pictures from the ceremony on social media. They were initially supposed to get married on August 29; however, Vishal confirmed that it has been postponed because of the incomplete Nadigar Sangam building construction.

