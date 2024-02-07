'Never Sought Political Gains': Tamil Star Vishal On Big Buzz

Vishal asserted that he has never sought political gains. (File)

Tamil movie star Vishal has ruled out entering politics for the time being. However, if need arises, he would not hesitate to lend his voice to the police, the actor said.

His statement comes amid a strong buzz on social media that the actor might extend support to a political party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

"I never sought political gains," Vishal asserted, reaffirming his dedication to serving the people.

He also iterated his readiness to advocate for the people if circumstances were to change in the future. "If nature decides other way in future, I will not hesitate to voice for the people as one among them," said the 'Mark Antony' actor.

Vishal also expressed gratitude towards the Tamil people for their recognition and status and highlighted his transformation of fan clubs into a welfare movement right from the beginning.

He underscored his commitment to grassroots-level assistance, including educational support through "Devi Foundation", which he had established in his mother's name

Vishal's political ambitions did not materialise in 2017 when he tried to fight the by-election for the RK Nagar assembly seat in Chennai following the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The presiding officer had then rejected his nomination.