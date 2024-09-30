Pattabhishek In Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi Stalin Becomes Deputy Chief Minister

Talks within the party had been going on for at least three months. Seniors in the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) had initially been annoyed that the first-time MLA and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin - Udhayanidhi Stalin - had been given a ministerial berth just a few months after winning the safe Chepauk seat in 2021.

But egos were massaged and tempers calmed by Mr Stalin's men in backroom talks with miffed seniors. Once everyone was onboard, Mr Stalin announced a cabinet reshuffle, elevating his son Udhayanidhi as the Deputy Chief Minister.

"I have been a minister and I view this as an additional responsibility. I welcome all criticism," said Udhayanidhi Stalin outside the DMK party headquarters on Sunday.

DMK leaders told NDTV Profit on condition of anonymity that this elevation was to groom the young leader into taking over as Chief Minister when the time came. It is well known that MK Stalin is not in the prime of health. A clear succession has therefore been chalked out well in advance.

But all is not well within the DMK. Some are resigned to the dynastic leadership, while others are angry.

The seniormost leader within the ruling DMK party, Duraimurugan, 86, walked out of a press meet in Vellore in a huff barely a week ago. Reporters had questioned him as to whether Udhayanidhi Stalin would become the Deputy Chief Minister.

While Duraimurugan is the most vocal among senior leaders, others have put on a brave face and outwardly expressed support. Many leaders feel that the glass ceiling has been hit for the third generation in a row, from Mr Karunanidhi to Mr Stalin and now Udhayanidhi. The party, they feel, has become entirely dynastic in nature, and merit holds no value.

This is perhaps the biggest battle Udhayanidhi will face in the years to come - how to keep the flock together when they know they will never make it to the top.

A Controversial Deputy Chief Minister

Udhayanidhi is viewed by many party members as having been born with a silver spoon and lacking in political and administrative experience.

An actor and producer who literally controls the Tamil entertainment industry along with the stranglehold of the Marans. Udhayanidhi was associated with the production firm Red Giant but ostensibly resigned from the company once he became an MLA in 2021.

It is an open secret in Kollywood that the DMK first family controls the narrative and the funding in the Tamil film industry, second only to Bollywood.

Udhayanidhi's repeated comments on wanting to eradicate Sanatana Dharma earned him the ire of believers and the BJP ahead of the elections. He refused to back down. The Supreme Court bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta had even observed - "You abuse your right under Article 19(1)(a) (of the Constitution). You abuse your right under Article 25. Now you are exercising your right under Article 32 (to file plea in the Supreme Court)? Do you not know the consequences of what you said? You are not a layman. You are a minister. You should know the consequences." This was in March.

Another party senior, TR Baalu had publicly rebuked Udhayanidhi back then. "He is not afraid of his father or of anyone. He speaks anything he feels like, thinking that he can manage it later. But I caution him to remember that it is his duty to make sure that the object he holds in his hand should not fall down and break. The entire country is scared of the DMK Youth Wing Head, wondering what he will do next," said Baalu.

Those senior leaders who tended to criticise Udhayanidhi have been put firmly in their place. Leaked audio conversations of then Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan accusing Udhayanidhi and Mr Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan of corruption led to the former investment banker being shunted out to the IT Ministry in May 2023.

On the other hand, loyalists of Udhay have been given promotions. TRB Raaja took over the important portfolio of Industries. He is viewed as being close to the DMK scion. Similarly, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, a long-time friend of Udhay was made Minister for School Education. Another Udhay loyalist, Hasan Mohammed Jinnah, was made the State Public Prosecutor and the Director of Prosecution to the Tamil Nadu government.

Young Blood, Fresh Ideas

Udhayanidhi's faction though believes that he will breathe new life into governance. The DMK has to fulfil promises made in its manifesto. Jobs must be created, industry must come to the state and the many welfare schemes need financial support.

It is believed that the elevation of Udhay would provide a fillip to this. It is hoped that he will bring new ideas to the table and cut red tape across the board.

What he could would need to figure out first though, is how to get much-needed funds from the Centre. Developing a rapport with an ideologically opposed party in power at the Centre is no mean feat. Mr Stalin, for all his bombast, has managed to keep a practical line to the Centre intact.

Udhay will be need to be groomed to take this forward and develop strong albeit backdoor relations with the BJP.

As for dealing with troublesome angry seniors, he could take a leaf out of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's book.

In August, Rajinikanth, at a book launch event said, in the presence of Chief Minister Stalin - "It is astounding how Chief Minister MK Stalin handles senior students. It is easy for teachers to handle new students. But old students are difficult. Here we have not old students or failed students, but rank holders who refuse to leave the class. DMK leader Karunanidhi has nurtured them since they were young. It is not easy to manage them. Durai Murugan was one tough person for Karunanidhi to handle," he said, as the audience and the chief minister erupted in laughter.

A furious Duraimurugan retorted that senior actors without teeth continue to act and deny roles to younger actors.

The point though was made loud and clear. And while it may not have been in Mr Stalin's voice, his mirth said it all.

The DMK has its next leader. It is now up to him to learn the ropes and deliver.