Upset Over Failed Relationship, Doctor Sets Mercedes On Fire In Tamil Nadu

A 29-year-old doctor set fire to his Mercedes car allegedly over a failed relationship in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Investigators say the doctor was under depression after his relationship with his girlfriend - a former classmate at a private medical college in Kancheepuram - ended a few years ago. He was reportedly undergoing rehabilitation therapy to treat his depression.

Police suspect the doctor was attempting to end his life as he sat inside the vehicle after putting it on fire. "He chose the same spot near a pond where the couple used to spend time. He did not come out of the burning car for some time. The suffocation forced him out. Local people alerted the fire service. The car is completely burnt," a senior police officer told NDTV.

The woman was not with him in the car, the police said. "We traced her number and ensured she is safe. She was not present with him," the police officer said.

The doctor's family is based in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu. His father is a well-known traditional bone setter in the area.