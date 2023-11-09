Toxic Foam In Tamil Nadu's Madurai As State Battles Heavy Rain

Tamil Nadu has been drenched in torrential rains.

Residents of Tamil Nadu's Madurai are grappling with a disconcerting issue as thick, toxic foam has been steadily accumulating on a road near the airport. This persistent foam, which has been observed over the past few days, has alarmingly spilled over into an irrigation tank, sparking fears of widespread contamination.

Tamil Nadu was drenched in torrential rains, with the southern districts bearing the brunt of heavy downpours on Thursday as the Northeast Monsoon gained strength.

Pockets of Madurai and Thoothukudi were submerged under a deluge of water from heavy rains, while landslides were reported in other parts of the state. As heavy rains persisted in Coimbatore, a landslide disrupted traffic on the road near Kunjappa-Panai.

Similarly, a landslide on the Mettupalayam highway in Kotagiri Mettupalayam led to mudslides and fallen trees. An additional landslide affected the third bend leading from Kotagiri to Mettupalayam, causing traffic disruptions. Government services are actively engaged in removing the debris and ensuring the safety of motorists.

In the wake of the torrential rainfall and subsequent flooding, school authorities in several districts, encompassing four taluks in the Nilgiris district, as well as Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore districts, announced a school holiday for today.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall across the state.