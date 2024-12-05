Sea Of Toxic Foam In Tamil Nadu's Hosur After Dam Discharges Surplus Water

This is not the first time toxic foam has plagued Hosur.

A stretch of the South Pennai River near Tamil Nadu's Hosur has transformed into a sprawling sea of toxic foam following the release of surplus water from the Kellavarapalli Dam. The discharge, prompted by heavy inflows from Karnataka after recent rains, has triggered a severe environmental and public health concern.

Videos shared on social media reveal alarming visuals: massive frothy waves coursing over the river's surface, foam swirling and spreading across nearby areas, and flurries of froth carried by the wind.

Authorities suspect the source lies in untreated industrial effluents from factories in neighbouring Karnataka straddling the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border. These factories are believed to have exploited the heavy rains to dump pollutants into the water system, exacerbating the toxic buildup. The toxic foam poses significant threats to the river's ecosystem, aquatic life, and human health.

"The recent frothing event on the South Periyar River is part of a troubling pattern," said Professor Sacchida Nand Tripathi, Dean of the Kotak School of Sustainability. Prof Tripathi linked the event to "excessive organic loads" entering the river system due to untreated sewage and industrial waste.

"This foam reduces dissolved oxygen levels in the water, leading to the death of fish and the destruction of algae, which are critical to the river's health," Prof Tripathi added. The foam also presents risks of waterborne diseases for nearby communities that rely on groundwater linked to the river system.

This is not the first time toxic foam has plagued Hosur. In October, heavy rain and reservoir discharges led to a similar incident, with five-foot-high froth spilling onto roads, disrupting traffic, and sparking cleanup efforts by emergency teams. Then, as now, authorities suspected industrial units in Karnataka were dumping effluents into the river.

The Kellavarapalli Dam incident mirrors similar frothing crises seen in other parts of India, including Bengaluru's Bellandur and Varthur Lakes and Delhi's Yamuna River. These events share common threads: untreated sewage, rampant industrial discharge, and weak regulatory oversight.