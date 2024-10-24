Toxic Foam Appears On Road Near Bengaluru After Heavy Rain

Toxic foam appeared on a road in Tamil Nadu's Hosur, about 40 km from Bengaluru, Thursday morning after heavy rain and water discharge from a nearby reservoir. Visuals showed rescue teams clearing the toxic froth from the road. Traffic has been diverted due to safety reasons.

Hosur received over 11 cm of rainfall over the past 24 hours, the Met office said this morning. This increased the storage levels in the nearby Kelavarapalli reservoir and a consequent discharge into Thenpennai river led to inundation of nearby areas and the accumulation of toxic foam.

There is no official report yet on what kind of pollutants have led to this toxic froth.

It is suspected that industrial units in neighbouring Karnataka had discharged effluents into the river, taking advantage of the rain, which led to the toxic foam in the water. Officials, however, are investigating the exact cause.