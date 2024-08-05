Time Yet To Arrive To Make Udhayanidhi Deputy Chief Minister, Hints MK Stalin

MK Stalin was seen as hinting that the right time for elevating Udhayanidhi is yet to arrive.

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today admitted that clamour within his party has grown stronger to elevate his son and Sports Minister, Udhayanidhi as his deputy but indicated the time is yet to arrive .

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his official programmes, Mr Stalin, when asked on demands gaining strength from a cross-section within the party to make Udhayanidhi the deputy Chief Minister and whether he would consider it, he said: "The demand has grown stronger; but it has not ripened." The Chief Minister is seen as hinting that the right time for elevating Udhayanidhi is yet to arrive. For quite some time, there is expectation within the party that Udhayanidhi will be made the deputy chief minister.

Udhayanidhi, besides being the sports and youth welfare minister also handles the key portfolio of special programme implementation.

He inspects, reviews implementation of key projects such as the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-2.

