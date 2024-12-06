3 Die, 20 Ill In Chennai After Consuming Contaminated Drinking Water

Drinking water sample from the suspected contamination area has been sent for testing.

At least three people have died, and 20 others fell ill in Pallavaram near Chennai on Thursday after allegedly consuming drinking water contaminated with sewage, Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramaniyan said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Subramaniyan said that the cause of death can be known only after the completion of the autopsy of three people.

"For the past 2 to 3 days locals of Kamaraja Nagar, Pallavaram under Pallavaram constituency and Malamedu under Alandhur constituency has a complaint of diarrhoea and symptoms of diarrohoea. With these complaints for the past 2 - 3 days, 14 people have been coming for treatment," he added.

The minister also noted drinking water sample from the suspected contamination area has been sent for testing.

"Drinking water samples from the localities has been sent to King Institute Laboratory. Usually, it will take many days to get results.. Considering the seriousness of the issue we have requested for the report on drinking water as soon as possible. Medical camps in the affected location have been set up. Presently drinking water has been stopped in the affected area and via Corporation vehicle drinking water is being supplied. We have suspected that there is contamination in drinking water. Drinking water is supplied here from the Defence Residential area, Malaimedu," he said.

The deceased have been identified as Thiruveethi (56), Mohana Rangam (42) and Varalakshmi (88).

Meanwhile, BJP State President Annamalai slammed the DMK government alleging a "lethargic attitude" towards basic needs for people.

"It is very shocking that people have been admitted to hospital and three have died due to sewage mixed with drinking water near Chennai's Pallavaram. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. I wish all those affected a speedy recovery," Annamalai posted on X.