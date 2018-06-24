Tamil Nadu's Disqualified Lawmakers Go To Top Court, Want Case Shifted

The rebel lawmakers of AIADMK have approached the Supreme Court, seeking that their petition challenging disqualification be shifted from the Madras High Court, which gave a split verdict in the case earlier this month. While the case was referred to a third judge, no time frame was given for the verdict. Anticipating a delay, the lawmakers have asked the top court for a speedy hearing tomorrow.
Altogether, 18 lawmakers were disqualified by the Assembly Speaker in September, just before a trust vote. But one of them, Thanga Tamilselvan, has not moved the top court.
The High Court verdict meant that the rebels - supporters of TTV Dhinakaran who has formed a political party - remain disqualified for now, which gives a breather to the government of E Palaniswami.
The ruling AIADMK has 116 lawmakers, excluding the Speaker, in the 234-member assembly - one short of the majority mark. Recently, three others had transferred allegiance to Mr Dhinakaran, further bringing down Mr Palaniswami's numbers.
If the disqualification of the rebels is cancelled, the state government faces collapse. If it stands, the effective strength of the house will come down to 215.
By-elections, however, will have to be held for 18 seats, which will be a challenge for the ruling party, which is battling internal rivalry.
The lawmakers were disqualified by the Speaker after they wrote to then Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, withdrawing support to Mr Palaniswami and asking for his replacement. They, however, had made it clear they were not withdrawing support to the AIADMK government.
After the legislators filed their petition arguing the Speaker's decision, the High Court had put the floor test on hold, and directed that the 18 seats be kept vacant until its decision.
The lawmakers' move had been part of the intense power struggle that hit the AIADMK since the death of its iconic leader and then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in December 2016.