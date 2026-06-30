Tamil Nadu Teen Kills Schoolmate After He Rejects Sexual Advances

In a worrying incident that has triggered widespread concern over juvenile delinquency, a 17-year-old minor school student allegedly murdered another minor boy after the younger child rejected his same-sex advances in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district.

According to the police, both the teenage suspect and the victim were school students residing in the same neighbourhood and belonged to the same Dalit community.

Speaking to NDTV, a senior police officer detailed the chilling sequence of events: "The suspect, a minor, had taken the younger boy to an isolated location and asked him for a homosexual act. When the boy refused, the teenage suspect panicked that the victim might disclose the matter to others and strangulated him to death using a towel."

Law enforcement authorities have apprehended the 17-year-old. Because the suspect is a minor, he has been booked under relevant sections of the law, including Murder and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He has since been sent to a juvenile observation home while a thorough investigation is underway.

The tragic incident involving two minors comes at a time when the state is witnessing a spurt in sexual offences against women and girls, igniting a fierce political debate over state security and youth guidance.

Dropping a sharp critique on the ruling government, DMK MP Kanimozhi expressed deep concern over the state of society and governance, stating that on one hand, people are suffering due to the deteriorated law and order situation under this inefficient TVK administration, while on the other hand, society itself is struggling to handle a younger generation turning into criminals due to a lack of proper guidance.

Responding to growing concerns over law and order, Chief Minister Vijay, while presiding over a conference of District Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) today, issued a stern directive to the state's top officials.

The Chief Minister urged the administrative and police machinery to clamp down heavily on crime, demanding that they act without fear or favour against lawbreakers and ensuring that no one, however powerful, should escape punishment. He further emphasized an absolute stance on public security, stating, "Women's safety: No change, no compromise."