Tamil Nadu Streamlines High-Rise Building Permissions To Reduce Delays

In a major move aimed at cutting red tape, reducing delays and improving ease of doing business, the Tamil Nadu government has empowered the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to grant final planning permission for high-rise buildings in the Chennai Metropolitan Area.

The decision, announced through a government order issued on the instructions of Chief Minister Vijay, removes the need for multiple layers of recommendations and final government approval that developers previously had to secure before commencing projects.

Until now, applications for high-rise buildings were scrutinised by the CMDA, placed before the High-Rise Building Committee and then forwarded to the government for approval based on the committee's recommendations. Only after a government order was issued could planning permission be granted, often resulting in significant delays.

According to the government, the revised system is intended to ensure that approvals are granted faster and in a simpler manner while avoiding delays inherent in the earlier procedure. Under the new framework, the CMDA itself can issue planning permission for high-rise buildings, based on the recommendations of the High-Rise Building Committee and subject to existing development regulations and building rules.

The government said the objective is to enable developers to obtain approvals in a simple manner, reduce delays and ensure permissions are granted within a shorter timeframe.

The reform comes close on the heels of the state's recently announced zero-tolerance policy towards delays and alleged corruption in building plan approvals. The Tamil Nadu government has directed all urban local bodies to ensure complete online processing of applications, online payment of fees and strict adherence to statutory timelines.

In a circular issued last month, Director of Municipal Administration P Madhusudhan Reddy warned officials that any administrative negligence, manual intervention or failure to enforce online procedures could invite disciplinary action. The government has also mandated that applicants, architects and engineers need not visit offices in person, with all interactions and grievance redressal to be handled online.

Builders and industry stakeholders have long argued that the earlier approval system was cumbersome and time-consuming, involving multiple layers of scrutiny, recommendations and government clearances. Several developers have alleged that the lengthy process created opportunities for corruption, with some elected councillors and intermediaries allegedly acting as brokers between applicants and authorities.

According to industry sources, developers were often compelled to rely on such middlemen to navigate the approval process, with bribes allegedly flowing through political and bureaucratic channels. While these allegations have been raised repeatedly by sections of the real estate industry, successive governments have maintained that approvals were granted in accordance with prescribed rules and procedures.

By vesting final approval powers with the CMDA, the Vijay government hopes to minimise discretionary delays, reduce human intervention and improve transparency while speeding up project clearances. Officials believe the streamlined process will boost investor confidence and support Chennai's rapidly expanding real estate sector.

The move is being seen as part of the government's broader effort to make governance more efficient, transparent and business-friendly while reducing delays in public administration and service delivery.