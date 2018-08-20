Tamil Nadu Man Paints Tricolour On Body, Protests Outside Collectorate

The man was immediately stopped by policemen who whisked him away for questioning (Representational)

Painting the tricolour on his body, raising slogans and carrying the national flag, a 32-year-old man tried to barge into Coimbatore's district collectorate today, seeking a deed for his 1,306 square feet of land near Coimbatore, police said.

He was immediately stopped by policemen who whisked him away for questioning.

The man was in the news recently when he, along with his family members, tried to set himself afire on the Collectorate premises to press for the same demand, they said.

Advertisement

While being taken away, the man alleged that the district administration had not paid heed to the demand.