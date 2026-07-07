Tamil Nadu Man, 24, Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Woman, 50, Near Park

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 50-year-old woman near a park in Tamil Nadu's Tirupathur district, in an incident that comes amid growing concern over crimes against women in the state.

The alleged assault took place early yesterday morning when the survivor was on her way to work.

"The man followed her, dragged her into the park and sexually assaulted her," a senior police officer told NDTV. Police said the woman later approached them with a complaint, following which a case was registered and the suspect was arrested.

Investigators said the accused was already out on bail on medical grounds in a hurt case. Police also said the man is believed to be undergoing treatment for mental instability and are verifying his medical records as part of the investigation. Officials said the probe is continuing and further legal action will be taken based on the findings.

The incident comes amid a spurt in crimes against women in Tamil Nadu, which has triggered sharp political exchanges between the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the opposition.

The TVK government has recently announced a dedicated women's police force, named Singappen, aimed at strengthening women's safety and improving police response to crimes against women.

The opposition has, however, accused the ruling TVK of failing to ensure women's safety, pointing to a series of recent crimes against women across the state. The allegations have been rejected by the government.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has attributed the rise in such crimes to what he described as "unrestricted drug abuse" during the previous DMK regime. He has directed district Collectors and Superintendents of Police to accord the highest priority to women's safety and intensify the crackdown on narcotics.

With yet another sexual assault reported, the latest case is expected to further sharpen the political debate over law and order and women's safety in Tamil Nadu, even as investigators focus on establishing the circumstances surrounding the alleged crime and the mental health status of the accused.