Tamil Nadu Minister S Keerthana Denies Bribe Allegations, Warns Of Legal Action

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister S Keerthana has denied allegations of corruption and financial impropriety circulating on social media, including a claim that she received a Rs 3 crore commission from a contractor for a bridge project. She has threatened legal action against those spreading what she described as baseless and malicious allegations.

In a detailed statement issued by her office, Keerthana also rejected claims about her personal wealth, challenging those alleging that she owned a multi-crore house to substantiate their claims with evidence.

The controversy has also centred on jewellery she wore during a recent visit to the Tirumala temple in Tirupati. Videos of the minister wearing the jewellery went viral, with social media posts describing it as a gold coin chain. Keerthana said it was a fashion necklace. Some social media users also compared the jewellery with the gold holdings declared in her election affidavit, which lists 24 grams of gold valued at Rs 3.27 lakh. Posts questioning the apparent difference between the declared holdings and the jewellery she wore have added to the online controversy.

"In recent weeks, I have been told that I own a house worth Rs 4 crore. Then the same story grew into a Rs 10 crore house. A fashion necklace I wore at Tirupati was portrayed as a gold coin chain. Now comes an allegation of an Rs 3 crore commission in connection with a bridge, which the contractor concerned has himself disputed," she said.

The minister did not identify the individuals behind the allegations in her statement. Her claim that the contractor had disputed the alleged commission could not be independently verified. Social media posts have linked the alleged payment to a bridge project in her hometown, but Keerthana did not specify the project's location or details in her statement.

"The numbers keep changing, the stories keep shifting, but substantiated evidence remains absent," Keerthana said, describing the allegations as a fabrication intended to malign her reputation.

Making a categorical denial of corruption, she said, "I have not taken a single rupee in corruption money. I have neither demanded nor accepted a bribe, nor have I engaged in any act of financial impropriety."

Keerthana said she welcomed scrutiny of her work and accepted that criticism was an essential part of democracy. However, she drew a distinction between criticism of her performance as a minister and allegations targeting her personal integrity.

"I have never expected to be above scrutiny, nor do I seek immunity from questions about my decisions or my performance as a public representative," she said, adding that anyone with genuine evidence of wrongdoing was welcome to approach the competent authorities. The minister also said she would cooperate fully with any legitimate inquiry.

Warning of legal consequences, Keerthana said further allegations of corruption or impropriety that were baseless and malicious would be met with "appropriate and proportionate legal action". She cautioned that freedom of expression could not be used as a licence to malign individuals through fabricated claims.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's repeated anti-corruption assurances. Corruption was a key plank of his election campaign. In his maiden speech after taking oath on May 10, Vijay declared that he would not touch public money and warned anyone in his government against even contemplating corruption. In July, he reiterated the warning to his Cabinet, saying ministers found involved in corrupt practices would be removed, regardless of how close they were to him.