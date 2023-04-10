Tamil Nadu Governor Clears Online Gaming Bill Hours After MK Stalin's Assembly Offensive

MK Stalin moved a resolution in the assembly against the Governor today

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has cleared a bill passed by the assembly meant to ban online gambling and regulate internet games. Mr Ravi's move came on a day the MK Stalin government moved a resolution in the house against the Governor for not clearing the bill for nearly six months since it was first passed.

The Governor last month returned the bill with a few queries, which the ruling DMK government saw as a confrontational stance. The government then passed the bill for a second time.

Mr Ravi is yet to give assent to nearly bills passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly, including bills seeking to remove him as the Chancellor of state universities.

Chief Minister MK Stalin in the resolution against the Governor today requested the centre and President Droupadi Murmu to tell the Tamil Nadu Governor to clear the bills within a timeframe.

The DMK and its allies have dubbed the Governor "an agent of the RSS and BJP", referring to the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He has been accused of acting as a "stumbling block to the state's development".

Last week, the Governor's comment during an interaction with civil service aspirants that withholding a bill is a "decent language to mean rejected" was condemned by Mr Stalin and his party.

Although a law was enacted by the previous AIADMK government on regulating online gaming, a court had scrapped it. The DMK, after it came to power, framed the bill based on the recommendations by a specially constituted committee under former judge Justice K Chandru.

The DMK government's rocky ties with the Governor reflects similar dynamics in other states where the BJP is not in power. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, too, have had huge showdowns with the Governors of their states, with the chief minister accusing the centre of influencing Governors to sabotage state government policies.