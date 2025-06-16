Tamil Nadu Government To Launch New Mini-Bus Scheme Today

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed The Tamil Nadu government will launch a comprehensive mini-bus scheme today.

Chief Minister MK Stalin will flag off the scheme in Thanjavur, enhancing connectivity statewide.

Private mini-bus services will operate within Greater Chennai Corporation limits for the first time.

The Tamil Nadu government will launch its much-anticipated comprehensive mini-bus scheme on Monday, aiming to enhance last-mile connectivity across the state significantly.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will officially flag off the scheme in Thanjavur, while Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will inaugurate services in Theni. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian is scheduled to launch the services in Chennai, with other cabinet ministers set to oversee rollouts in various districts.

The revamped scheme allows for the operation of private mini-bus services within the Greater Chennai Corporation limits -- excluding the core city zones -- for the first time.

Twenty privately operated mini-buses are expected to commence services within Chennai city as part of the launch.

According to senior officials in the Transport Department, a total of 2,084 new mini-bus routes will be introduced across Tamil Nadu under the scheme. Additionally, more than 1,000 existing mini-bus services will be integrated into the updated framework to ensure better coordination and regulation.

In Chennai, the rollout will begin with nine mini-buses operating in South Chennai and 11 in North Chennai on Monday. A total of 72 routes have been identified in the city, including 33 in North Chennai and 39 in the South.

“We have received applications from private operators for all identified routes. However, route permits will only be granted once the operators present their mini-buses along with all mandatory documents,” a senior department official clarified.

President of the Tamil Nadu Mini-Bus Owners' Federation, K. Kodiyarasan, welcomed the government's move, calling it a “progressive step” for both operators and passengers. “While we have several long-pending demands, including a revision of fare structures to reflect current diesel prices, we support the swift implementation of this scheme. Our demands will be formally submitted once the rollout begins,” he said.

The scheme was initially slated for a May 1 launch but was postponed after the Transport Department withdrew its original notification. A fresh notification announced June 16 as the revised launch date. The delay came after a petition was filed in the Madras High Court by the CITU-backed Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Employees Federation, opposing the inclusion of private operators.

Key features of the scheme include an increased maximum route length of 25 km, with at least 65 per cent of the route required to cover areas currently underserved by regular bus services. The remaining 35 per cent may overlap with existing routes. The routes may also be extended to nearby public facilities such as libraries, hospitals, government offices, or schools if they fall within a one-kilometre radius of the route endpoint.

