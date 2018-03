A man, believed to be a tour guide who led a 36-member trekking group on an ill-fated expedition in the district, has been arrested, police said today.Ten people -- seven women and three men -- were killed in a forest fire in Kurangani hills in Western Ghats on Saturday.30-year-old Ranjith was arrested last night, they said, adding that he was being questioned to ascertain whether he had any links with a Chennai-based group which is believed to have arranged for the expedition that turned tragic.Police are probing, among others, how the trekkers came into contact with Ranjith, a local. The 36-member team -- 24 people from Chennai and 12 from Tirupur and Erode districts -- trekked to Kurangani hills on March 10.The team included 25 women and three children.