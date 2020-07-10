Over 1.26 Lakh COVID-19 Cases In Tamil Nadu, Chennai Still Hotspot: Centre

Total COVID-19 positive cases stand around 1,26,581, the health minister said. (File)

After holding a detailed telecon with Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar over the COVID-19 situation, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that Chennai continues to remain a hotspot and the mortality rate is low at 1.39 per cent.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Vardhan wrote: "Had detailed telecon with Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar on COVID-19 situation. Total positive cases stand around 1,26,581, including 46,655 active cases and 1,765 deaths. Chennai still a hotspot, although the situation has improved. Mortality rate low at 1.39 per cent."

"Tamil Nadu focuses on lowering death rate through early diagnosis. Deployed 350 mobile fever clinics on wheels and screening 35-40,000 persons daily in Chennai Advised increased testing and other containment strategies. Rural areas with sudden spurt remains a point of concern," he added.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed eight lakh with 7,484 cases added in the last 24 hours. The total COVID-19 cases is now 8,01,286.

