Tamil Nadu To Reopen Schools, Colleges From Nov 16, Theatres From Nov 10

Schools and colleges will have to follow COVID-19 safety rules

Classes 9 and above in schools along with colleges will be allowed to reopen from November 16 with COVID-19 safety norms, the Tamil Nadu government announced on Saturday.

Theatres can reopen a week before that with 50 per cent occupancy.

Zoos, amusement and entertainment parks and museums will also be allowed from November 10, the government said, relaxing the tough lockdown that has been in place since March.

Religious, community and cultural gatherings will be allowed from November 16 as well.

Gyms can reopen from Sunday with 60 people. Weddings and funerals can have 100 guests.

The safety rules to be followed include the use of face masks and hand sanitisers in public spaces, social distancing and thermal scans to check body temperature.

The new rules will not apply to containment zones, the government said.

Swimming pools, beaches and tourist places will continue to be out of bounds for people, it added.

Suburban trains will be allowed to resume as per the central government's decision.

Last month, the government had allowed rural weekly shandies or local markets and government training institutes to reopen.

The state government had also increased the limit of crew members at a film set from 75 to 100.

Restaurants were permitted to run till 9 PM and takeaways till 10 PM.

Since last month, Tamil Nadu has slipped one spot in the national COVID-19 tally and has the fourth-highest number of cases.

The state on Friday reported 2,608 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7.22 lakh while 38 more fatalities pushed the number of deaths to 11,091.