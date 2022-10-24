Tamil Nadu Cops Probe Terror Links After Car Blast Near Coimbatore Temple

Coimbatore blast: The victim's associates are being interrogated, said police.

Terror links are at the centre of the Tamil Nadu police's investigation into the gas cylinder blast in a car on Sunday after huge quantities of explosives were found at the victim's house.

The blast near a temple in Coimbatore last morning killed Jameza Mubin, 25, who was questioned by the central anti-terror agency over alleged ISIS links in 2019, police said.

The engineering graduate's associates are being interrogated and more arrests are likely, sources said.

Mubin was driving with two open cylinders and one of them exploded, police said. A search at his house later in the day led to the recovery of "low-intensive explosive material", including potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, charcoal, and sulphur - used for making country bombs.

Those seemed to be meant for "future plans", said Tamil Nadu police chief C Sylendra Babu on Sunday.

Besides, vehicle nails, marbles, and other things were found in the car that exploded and those are being examined by the forensic department, said the top officer.

The National Investigation Agency had earlier questioned Mubin but there was no case or "adverse notice" against him, police said.

Security has been enhanced across Tamil Nadu, especially, in view of Diwali and six police teams have been formed to investigate the case.