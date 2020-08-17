Tamil Nadu Cop Leads Independence Day Parade Day After Her Father's Death

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam praised N Maheshwari on Twitter

A day after her father's death, a woman Inspector put her duty first led the Independence Day parade in Tamil Nadu.

N Maheshwari is an armed reserve police inspector working in the Thirunelveli district. She put her duty first and led the parade presenting the guard of honour to District Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Sathish and Superintendent of Police N Manivannan at Palayamkottai VOC ground on Independence Day.

Ms Maheshwari's father Narayanaswamy, 83, died on August 14 due to illness.

She found out about her father's death on August 14 at night. Her father's funeral was held in Dindigul district which is over 200 km from Thirunelveli.

"I express my deepest condolences on the death of the father of Nellai Armed Police Inspector N Maheshwari. On the occasion of Independence Day mourning the death of her father, Maheshwari led the march to fulfil her duty," Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam tweeted.