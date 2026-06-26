Vijay Flags Off, Joins Anti-Drug Awareness Run At Chennai's Marina Beach

Marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay flagged off a massive anti-drug awareness run along Chennai's Marina Beach before surprising hundreds of participants by joining them for the run this morning.

Dressed in tracks, sneakers and sunglasses, the Chief Minister drew loud cheers from participants, many of them youngsters, as he ran alongside them wearing a "Start Run, Stop Drugs" T-shirt. The event witnessed a huge turnout, with aerial visuals showing long stretches of Marina Road dotted with runners.

Before the run began, Vijay wrote the slogan "Sporta Edu, Drugs Vidu" (Take up sports and give up drugs) on an awareness board. Several ministers present at the venue signed the board in endorsement of the campaign.

Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna ran alongside the Chief Minister, while several other ministers joined him during different stretches of the run.

The Chief Minister also administered an anti-drug pledge, urging people to not only stay away from narcotics but also to help friends and family members overcome addiction and support efforts to eradicate the drug menace from society.

The awareness run comes a day after Vijay launched the state's anti-drug anthem as part of a broader campaign against substance abuse.

Politically, the elimination of drugs has been one of the flagship promises of the ruling TVK government, which has repeatedly linked the drug menace to deteriorating law and order and crimes against women. In his address on the motion reply to the Governor's address a few days ago, Vijay had accused the previous government of failing to curb the unrestricted movement of narcotics across the state.

The Marina run forms part of the government's statewide awareness initiatives being organised on the International Day Against Drug Abuse, with a special focus on encouraging youth to embrace sports and healthy lifestyles over substance abuse.