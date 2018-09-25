Body-Shamed By Husband, Mother Of 6-Year-Old Now A Bodybuilding Champ

Ruby Beauty was body-shamed by her husband for being overweight.

A Tamil Nadu woman transformed her life after her husband body-shamed her for being overweight. Ruby Beauty, mother of a six-year-old, took to fitness to turn the tables.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "My husband said that he lost interest in me because of my weight. It was then when it hit me hard and I decided to take care of my fitness."

Ruby said that she first started walking and that helped her lose weight. "Weight loss became difficult after I had my son, but I could do it because I had my eyes set on my goal," she said.

She faced financial difficulties initially but she started instructing as a Zumba trainer to offset that burden.

Ruby Beauty wants to contest for body building championships and needs support.

"I have won nationals in Assam in bodybuilding and won Ms Chennai title as well. I want the state government to help me grow. I have proved myself and I want to show that women can do this. So far, there was no one from our state in this field," she added.

Ruby's coach, Kartik, also praised her determination and said she would win the title of Ms India with ease.

"I have trained more than 100 women in fitness, but they would lose interest within a few months. Ruby Beauty has willpower. I fixed her training targets for one year but she achieved the desired results within six months. According to me, she will easily achieve Ms India title in fitness," he said.