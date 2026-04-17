MK Stalin's Son-In-Law Steps Into Spotlight As DMK Sharpens Poll Strategy

A high-profile rally addressed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Salem on Wednesday may have quietly marked a significant political moment beyond the speeches and show of alliance strength.

Sharing the stage with allies including Kamal Haasan and Premalatha Vijayakanth, the presence of Stalin's son-in-law, V Sabareesan, in a formal, visible role has sparked fresh political chatter.

Long regarded as a key strategist within the DMK, Sabareesan has always operated behind the scenes, shaping campaign narratives and electoral strategy. However, with the 2026 Assembly elections becoming increasingly competitive - particularly with the emergence of Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the DMK appears to be recalibrating its approach.

The stakes are particularly high for the Dravidian party, which is aiming for a rare second consecutive term - something even Stalin's father, M Karunanidhi, despite his five terms, did not achieve.

Sabareesan's recent public appearances underline this shift. He was present during the campaign launch of DMK's Villivakkam candidate Karthik Mohan, who faces a tough contest against TVK's Aadhav Arjuna. He has also reportedly participated in key strategy meetings across southern Tamil Nadu districts.

In a rare media interaction at Karthik's event, Sabareesan downplayed the challenge posed by Vijay's entry, expressing confidence in the DMK's governance plank. "We have our schemes to take to the people," he said, signalling a welfare-driven campaign focus.

Political observers see parallels with the past. Karunanidhi had relied on his nephew Murasoli Maran - often called the party's "brain", who later rose to become a Union Minister. Sabareesan's gradual visibility is now being viewed by some as a "soft launch" into a more formal political role.

"If the DMK secures a second consecutive term, Sabareesan could well be credited for the strategic success," a political analyst noted.

Despite speculation about a possible Rajya Sabha nomination, the DMK has so far not formally accommodated Sabareesan in any official post. With Udhayanidhi Stalin being positioned as a political successor to MK Stalin, Sabareesan is widely expected to function as a trusted lieutenant in the party's future power structure.

While the DMK continues to face criticism over family politics, it counters by highlighting opportunities given to new entrants and asserting that leaders like Stalin, Udhayanidhi and Kanimozhi Karunanidhi have all been democratically elected.