MK Stalin Vows 'No Entry for BJP' In Tamil Nadu At DMK's Mupperum Vizha Celebrations

The DMK's annual Mupperum Vizha, held in Karur to mark the party's founding day and the birth anniversaries of Periyar and Anna, was transformed into a mass show of strength in western Tamil Nadu and showcased the strength and influence of DMK strongman Senthil Balaji, who had to step down as Minister following corruption allegations.

Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin listed his government's welfare record, and issued a frontal political challenge to the BJP and the AIADMK leadership.

"We will not let Tamil Nadu bow down"

Stalin repeatedly returned to a central theme: protecting Tamil Nadu's rights, language and identity. He exhorted supporters with the repeated slogan, "We will never let Tamil Nadu bow down."

Record of governance and welfare on display

Stalin also devoted considerable time to listing the government's flagship schemes and achievements, saying Tamil Nadu is the only state that has achieved double-digit economic growth.

Strong anti-BJP line, warning about central overreach

A dominant thread of the speech was a sustained attack on the central government and the BJP. Stalin accused the Centre of cultural and administrative impositions on Tamil Nadu, from Hindi imposition to alleged withholding of education funding, and what he described as threats to states' powers through measures such as delimitation and other interventions.

Warning of a dangerous centralising trend, he said in Tamil that the party would not tolerate a future where states are hollowed out. He invoked Kashmir as a cautionary example and argued that the defence of federalism and linguistic rights was now a generational duty. "If we do not stop the BJP now, next it will move to a state-less country," Stalin warned, urging a mass mobilisation across Tamil Nadu: "This is not a party fight; this is a fight for Tamil Nadu."

Stalin added, "No entry for BJP here. Modi magic didn't work in Tamil Nadu despite his third term," stressing the distinct political climate in the state.

Attack on AIADMK leader Palanisami

Stalin also targeted former chief minister and AIADMK CHIEF Edappadi K Palanisami accusing him of surrendering the party's independence to the BJP. "He has mortgaged AIADMK to save himself from raids," Stalin said, calling the party's current posture a betrayal of Annadurai's principles and coining the term - in Tamil - that the old 'Annaism' has been turned into "Adimaiism" (slavery).

Political roadmap: mobilise, expand reach, prepare for 2026

Stalin used the platform to set out organisational targets. He described the DMK's "Oraniyil Tamil Nadu" (Tamil Nadu in one alliance) campaign to reach every village and household, and said the party had already brought over one crore families into its fold. "We have won every election since 2019," he told supporters, "and with your work the victory journey will continue in 2026."

While projecting confidence, Stalin has challenges as well as the opposition takes on his government on what they call declining law and order, rising crimes against women and drug abuse, issues that could shape public perception in the run-up to the polls.