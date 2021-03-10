Kamal Haasan's Party Gives First List Of 70 Names For Tamil Nadu Polls

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan released first list of 70 candidates

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan today released the first list of 70 candidates for the Tamil Nadu election to be held on April 6.

The key names among them are former bureaucrat Santosh Babu, who will contest from Villivakkam; V Ponraj, ex-secretary to former President APJ Abdul Kalam, who will contest from Anna Nagar; environment activist Padmapriya, who will fight from Maduravoyal and social worker Sneha Mohandoss, who will contest from Saidapet.

Mr Haasan's seat has not been announced yet, though there is a buzz that he would stand from Alandur, from where former chief minister MG Ramachandran, who founded the AIADMK, was elected twice when it was called Parangimalai.

The MNM has struck an alliance with actor Sarathkumar's AISMK and IJK. Both allies will contest in 40 seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, MNM secured around 4 per cent votes. In cities and urban pockets, it had polled 10 per cent votes.

Fighting corruption and development of villages as his key issues, Mr Haasan promised government salary for homemakers, computers with internet to all homes as a common resource and creation of 10 lakh jobs in five years, among others.