Tamil Actor Vikram's Son Rams Car On Rickshaw, Arrested

Vikram's son Dhruv allegedly rammed into a parked autorickshaw in Chennai.

Tamil film actor Vikram's son Dhruv was arrested after a car allegedly driven by him rammed on a parked autorickshaw in Chennai, injuring its driver, early today,police said.

He was released on bail later, police said.

A case had been registered for rash, negligent driving and causing hurt by act endangering life of others.

The incident took place on the TTK Road at around 3.50 am.

Auto driver Kamesh had been admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital, city Traffic Police said.

The autoricksaw had been damaged severely, a police official told PTI.

When asked how the accident occurred, Police said further investigations were on.