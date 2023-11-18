Stalin Urges Assembly To Reconsider Bills Sent Back By Tamil Nadu Governor

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today moved a resolution asking the state assembly to reconsider the 10 bills that were cleared but returned by Governor RN Ravi. The resolution aims to revive the bills that RN Ravi had sent back without giving any reasons.

While 2 bills each were adopted by the House in 2020 and 2023, six others were passed last year. The bills aim to clip the powers of the Governor by elevating vice-chancellors of state universities to the position of chancellor.

Stalin, in a stinging attack on Mr Ravi, told the assembly that withholding assent without any reason was unacceptable.

"He returned the bills due to his personal whims and fancies... it is undemocratic and anti-people to not give assent," Stalin said.

"The Governor can't withhold assent if the bills are passed in the assembly again and sent to him," he added.

Stalin also alleged that non-BJP-ruled states were being targeted through Governors, apparently by the Centre.

The DMK government and Tamil Nadu governor have been at loggerheads for the past few months.

Governor Ravi had stirred a debate on the state's name with his remarks on January 4 during an event in Chennai. "Here in Tamil Nadu, a different kind of narrative has been created. Everything that applies to the whole of the country, Tamil Nadu will say no. It has become a habit. So many theses have been written - all false and poor fiction. Truth must prevail. Thamizhagam would be a more appropriate word to call it," he said.