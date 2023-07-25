Lankan Navy Arrests 9 Indian Fishermen For Allegedly Fishing In Its Waters

Two mechanised boats were also seized. (Representational)

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 9 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly violating its maritime boundary, a state Fisheries department official here said on Tuesday. Two mechanised boats were also seized.

The fishermen, belonging to Mandapam in the district, set sail for fishing on Monday morning and were apprehended late last night between Katchatheevu and Neduntheevu, the official added.

