Several Trees Catch Fire At Siruthavur Farmhouse Of J Jayalalithaa

Police said nearly 50 fire fighters were involved to put off the fire. (Representational)

Several casuarina trees caught fire yesterday at a farm house in Siruthavur near, once a favourite retreat of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, an official said.

None were injured and there was no damage to the bungalow there, the fire and rescue service official said.

"Casuarina trees approximately spread over an acre in the Siruthavur bungalow premises is on fire since late evening," he told PTI.

Nearly 50 fire fighters were involved in the operation to put off the fire, he added.

On the cause of fire, he said it was being looked into by the police.

The farm house was a favourite retreat of Jayalalithaa who used to stay at the bungalow.

The property had witnessed minor fire mishaps earlier too.

