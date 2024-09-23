"Secularism Is European Concept, Let It Remain There": Tamil Nadu Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's comment on secularism has raised a huge row

A comment by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on the origin and meaning of secularism has raised a huge row, with leaders of the Congress and other parties calling it an "irresponsible" remark, coming from a person who occupies an important constitutional post.

Mr Ravi, at a public event in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari, described secularism as a concept that came from distant lands in the West, which, he added, does not have a home in India.

"A lot of frauds have been committed on people of this country, and one of them is that they have tried to give a wrong interpretation of secularism. What does secularism mean? Secularism is a European concept, and it is not an Indian concept," Mr Ravi told the gathering.

"In Europe, secularism came because there was a fight between the church and the king... How can India be away from dharma? Secularism is a European concept and let it be there only. In India, there is no need for secularism," he said, without explaining whether the alternative is a theocratic state.

Reacting to the Tamil Nadu Governor's comment, Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), leader Brinda Karat said Mr Ravi's remark was "perplexing" as it would mean "the Constitution doesn't hold much value for him."

"The Governor's statement shows that he thinks that the Constitution is also a foreign concept. Those who believe in the Constitution, those who question it are sitting in the Governor's chair..." she said.

Aiming at the BJP-led Centre, Ms Karat said it has been appointing those who do not believe in the country's supreme rulebook as Governors.

Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar, Manickam Tagore, in a post on X said the Governor's comment is against the Constitution.

"While the idea of secularism may be different in foreign countries, in India we respect all other religions, we respect all other traditions and we respect all other practices and this is the idea of secularism in India," said Mr Tagore, a three-term MP.

My views on the statement of Tamilnadu Governor Ravi. pic.twitter.com/S5CT7LUaer — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) September 23, 2024

The Centre and Opposition-ruled states have frequently seen tensions flare up between Governors and state leaders. The Governors of Kerala and West Bengal, for example, have seen friction with Chief Ministers.