'RSS Ravi': MK Stalin's Son Slams Governor Over Bill To Abolish NEET

DMK youth wing state secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday hit out at Governor RN Ravi over his opposition to the Bill seeking the abolition of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) in Tamil Nadu, saying that the latter should change his name to "RSS Ravi".

Addressing a valedictory function at the one-day hunger strike staged by the DMK youth wing and doctors over the demand seeking exemption of the state from the central exam, Udhayanidhi Stalin questioned the Governor's authority.

"Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has got so much arrogance. Who are u, Governor? What authority do you have? He is not RN Ravi, he is RSS Ravi," said Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

He further said that the Governor has no role other than that of a "postman", who should forward all matters approved by the state Assembly to the President.

A man in Chennai killed himself after his 19-year-old son died by suicide on August 13, after failing to clear the NEET exam twice, police said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin held the central government responsible for the incident, terming it a "murder".

Speaking to reporters, he said, "It's not suicide but a murder, the central government is responsible for this and AIADMK is joining hands with them. I did not participate in this protest as a minister or MLA. I have participated here as the brother of the student who died while preparing for NEET."

DMK's student wing and the medical wing held a statewide hunger strike demanding the abolition of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) in Chennai on Sunday. Udhayanidhi Stalin too participated in the one-day hunger strike.

The statewide demonstration was also against Governor RN Ravi over his refusal to ban the NEET examination in the state and the central government.

