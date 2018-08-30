Ready For The 2019 General Elections: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan said he was not in the mindset to contest the forthcoming bye-election in Tamil Nadu.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said that his party is ready for the 2019 general elections, but are not in a mindset to contest the forthcoming bye-election in Tamil Nadu.



"We are getting ready for it (2019 general elections) and it's true that we are ready already," Mr Haasan said at an event in Madurai.



However, when asked whether his party will contest in the forthcoming bye-election in the state, he replied, "We will teach a lesson to the government to tell them about their duties, but we are not in the mindset to contest it."



Two Assembly seats - Thiruvarur and Thiruparankundram constituencies - have fallen vacant after the death of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M Karunanidhi and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader A K Bose.



A date for the bye-election is yet to be announced.